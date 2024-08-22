Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) VP Timothy A. Burkhardt Sells 2,874 Shares

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $256,993.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,780.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $89.73 on Thursday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.59.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 26,631 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth approximately $791,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SKY shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

