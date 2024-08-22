SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,384,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,524,000 after buying an additional 60,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 78,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,289 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 799,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,067,000 after purchasing an additional 158,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $18,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $64.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.91. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $68.92.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

