SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SM. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SM Energy

SM Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

SM Energy stock opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.23. SM Energy has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in SM Energy by 46.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 14,848 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 411,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 185,433 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 68.3% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 70,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 28,781 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.