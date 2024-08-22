Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,047.08

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,047.08 ($13.61) and traded as high as GBX 1,190 ($15.46). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,174.50 ($15.26), with a volume of 1,053,916 shares.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £145 ($188.41) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.49) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.24) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,300 ($16.89) to GBX 1,381 ($17.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,956.20 ($51.41).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 11,111.11%.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
