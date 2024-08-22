Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $1,119,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth $4,571,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $278.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.73 and a 200-day moving average of $275.73. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $298.49.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,799 shares of company stock valued at $15,192,138. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

