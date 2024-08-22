Snap (SNAP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Snap (NYSE: SNAP):
- 8/12/2024 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating.
- 8/6/2024 – Snap had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..
- 8/2/2024 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Snap had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.
- 8/2/2024 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/2/2024 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/2/2024 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2024 – Snap had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..
- 7/23/2024 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.
- 7/16/2024 – Snap is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
Snap Stock Performance
Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Snap news, Director Elizabeth Jenkins sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $91,578.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,331.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $59,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Jenkins sold 9,965 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $91,578.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,406 shares in the company, valued at $371,331.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,356,370 shares of company stock valued at $12,254,383 over the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
