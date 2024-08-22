Snap (SNAP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Snap (NYSE: SNAP):

8/12/2024 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2024 – Snap had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

8/2/2024 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Snap had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

8/2/2024 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2024 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2024 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Snap had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

7/23/2024 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

7/16/2024 – Snap is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, Director Elizabeth Jenkins sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $91,578.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,331.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $59,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Jenkins sold 9,965 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $91,578.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,406 shares in the company, valued at $371,331.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,356,370 shares of company stock valued at $12,254,383 over the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Snap by 609.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 336,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 289,195 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 3,121.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

