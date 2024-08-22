Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $190.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JMP Securities from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie dropped their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.24.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $135.01 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $107.93 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.59.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,178 shares of company stock worth $66,520,575 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.