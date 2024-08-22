Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.03.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SNOW

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $135.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.18 and a 200-day moving average of $155.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $107.93 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 534,178 shares of company stock valued at $66,520,575. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.