Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $190.00. The stock had previously closed at $135.06, but opened at $122.10. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Snowflake shares last traded at $120.13, with a volume of 5,420,238 shares changing hands.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.24.

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 534,178 shares of company stock valued at $66,520,575. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $838,455,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $171,608,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $173,747,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.59.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

