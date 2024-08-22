Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:SQM opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

