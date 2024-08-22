Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Bank of America

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SQM. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Shares of SQM opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $66.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $2.52. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 6.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

