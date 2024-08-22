Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,407,000 after buying an additional 165,370 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,407,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,200,000 after purchasing an additional 267,005 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,019,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,112,000 after purchasing an additional 86,811 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 899,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,661,000 after purchasing an additional 264,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 862,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQM opened at $38.45 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $66.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $2.52. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

