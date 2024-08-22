Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11, Zacks reports. Society Pass had a negative net margin of 196.58% and a negative return on equity of 202.73%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 million.
Society Pass Stock Performance
Shares of SOPA stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Society Pass has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93.
Society Pass Company Profile
