Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11, Zacks reports. Society Pass had a negative net margin of 196.58% and a negative return on equity of 202.73%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 million.

Society Pass Stock Performance

Shares of SOPA stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Society Pass has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93.

Society Pass Company Profile

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

