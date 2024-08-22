SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $57.85

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.85 and traded as low as $56.45. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $59.82, with a volume of 519 shares traded.

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

