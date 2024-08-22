Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 76.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.6%.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.22. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

