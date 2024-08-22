Solid Biosciences Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.72) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Solid Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits expects that the company will earn ($2.72) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.60) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05.

SLDB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

SLDB stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $384.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 283.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 920,404 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,741,000 after acquiring an additional 904,160 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,935,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 175.0% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

