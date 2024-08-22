Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Given New $1.20 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $1.10 to $1.20 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

XPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on Solitario Resources in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised Solitario Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Get Solitario Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Solitario Resources

Solitario Resources Stock Performance

Shares of XPL stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Solitario Resources has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 million, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Solitario Resources will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solitario Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Solitario Resources by 75.9% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 175,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solitario Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Solitario Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 86,854 shares during the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solitario Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.