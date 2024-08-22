Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.56

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.56 and traded as low as $3.97. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 6,979 shares changing hands.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $63.63 million, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Analysts expect that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sono-Tek

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sono-Tek stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Sono-Tek Co. ( NASDAQ:SOTK Free Report ) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Sono-Tek worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

