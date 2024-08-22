Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.56

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.56 and traded as low as $3.97. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 6,979 shares changing hands.
Sono-Tek Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $63.63 million, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.
Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Analysts expect that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
