Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $92.80 on Wednesday. Sony Group has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.09.

Sony Group shares are set to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

