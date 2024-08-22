Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.51 and last traded at $18.51. Approximately 285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

