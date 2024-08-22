SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 3.4%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.78. 7,161,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 39,340,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 883,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,042.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 625,728 shares of company stock worth $3,011,476. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 11.4% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.