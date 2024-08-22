Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Raised to $96.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.64.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. Southern has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Southern by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 448,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,479,000 after purchasing an additional 188,814 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 153,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

