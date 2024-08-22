Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

SWN opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.17. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 12,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 55,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 88,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 590,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

