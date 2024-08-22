SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 67.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.38. 12,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,921. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.21.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

