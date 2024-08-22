SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.41

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 103053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 84,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 185,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 138,925 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 274,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

