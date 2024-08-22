SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Position Raised by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.95. 3,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,562. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

