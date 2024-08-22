SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.91% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XHE. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter valued at $408,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 370.1% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000.

NYSEARCA:XHE traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $87.37. 1,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,852. The company has a market cap of $266.48 million, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.22.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

