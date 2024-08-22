SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Passaic Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,326,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,132,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 507.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 63,055 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,997,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,995,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,394. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $69.32 and a one year high of $121.23. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.35.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

