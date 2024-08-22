SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 523,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,210 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $22,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Stock Performance

GAL stock opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70.

About SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

