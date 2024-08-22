Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) Issues Earnings Results

Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, reports.
Spectaire Price Performance
Shares of Spectaire stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. Spectaire has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $15.40.
Spectaire Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spectaire
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Flowers Foods’ Q2 Earnings: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Top 3 Michael Burry Stock Picks to Watch in 2024
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Spectaire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectaire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.