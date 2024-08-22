Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) Issues Earnings Results

Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, reports.

Spectaire Price Performance

Shares of Spectaire stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. Spectaire has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $15.40.

Spectaire Company Profile

Spectaire Holdings Inc provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, an integrated hardware, software, and data platform for logistics and supply chain players that uses mass spectrometry to directly measure their emissions.

