Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7,375.00

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7,375 ($95.83) and last traded at GBX 7,380 ($95.89), with a volume of 106574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,495 ($97.39).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPX. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($127.34) to GBX 8,150 ($105.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($103.95) to GBX 7,000 ($90.96) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,690 ($125.91) to GBX 9,580 ($124.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 9,158 ($119.00).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPX

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Up 0.3 %

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2,821.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,419.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,241.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,230.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Kevin J. Thompson acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,655 ($99.47) per share, for a total transaction of £48,992 ($63,659.04). Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.