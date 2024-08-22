Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stake Increased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spok were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOK. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the 1st quarter valued at $1,868,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the first quarter worth $3,759,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 31,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Spok Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $299.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,082. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $667,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,395.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

About Spok

(Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

Further Reading

