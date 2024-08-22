Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives $4.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sportsman’s Warehouse

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

In related news, Director Steven W. Sansom bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.02.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.