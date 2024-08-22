Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Downgraded to “Underweight” at KeyCorp

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.45% from the company’s current price.

SPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.31.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,535,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,535,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 15,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $500,934.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 484,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,559,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,970 shares of company stock worth $3,219,603. 10.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,164,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,368,000 after purchasing an additional 93,712 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,593,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,882,000 after purchasing an additional 61,568 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after purchasing an additional 311,146 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,765,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,423,000 after buying an additional 43,262 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth $61,583,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

