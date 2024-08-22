Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Trading Up 4.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. 226,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,692,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Specifically, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,025,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,749,059.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $462,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,025,821 shares in the company, valued at $96,247,768.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In related news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,775,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,323,555.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Standard BioTools Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $748.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. The business had revenue of $37.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Standard BioTools during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standard BioTools

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.