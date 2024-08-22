Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.29) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STAN. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.75) to GBX 800 ($10.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.99) to GBX 1,020 ($13.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 979.67 ($12.73).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 744.60 ($9.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 846.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.87. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 571 ($7.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 796 ($10.34). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 726.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 701.81.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

