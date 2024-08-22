Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. 269,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 174,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Starbox Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

Starbox Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbox Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbox Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.