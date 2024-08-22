Starbucks Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

SBUX opened at $92.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,595 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,299.8% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 466,506 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 433,179 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Starbucks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,137 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 45,319 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

