Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Cut to “Sell” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.21.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $92.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.92. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $415,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Starbucks by 1,466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,870,000 after buying an additional 3,136,992 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,910,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

