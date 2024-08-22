Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.61

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.61 and traded as high as $13.80. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 138,927 shares.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.25 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $357.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 161,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

