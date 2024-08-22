Stephen Davis Sells 31,747 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $485,094.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,560.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,593.00 and a beta of 0.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $48,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

