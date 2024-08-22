Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of STVN opened at €19.21 ($21.34) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €16.56 ($18.40) and a one year high of €35.56 ($39.51). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.61.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of €259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €254.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

