Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,794,000 after buying an additional 391,384 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,932,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,199,000 after acquiring an additional 191,896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,143,000 after acquiring an additional 151,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,840,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF opened at $85.57 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.54.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SF

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.