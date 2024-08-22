Stifel Nicolaus Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$260.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$250.00 to C$260.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WSP. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares set a C$255.00 target price on shares of WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$252.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$246.00 to C$249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$254.50.

WSP Global Stock Performance

TSE WSP opened at C$226.95 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$174.39 and a 52-week high of C$230.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$217.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$214.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.90 by C($0.01). WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 8.0147448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

