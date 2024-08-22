Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $11.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COTY. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.98.

Coty Stock Up 6.2 %

Coty stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91. Coty has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Coty’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coty will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Coty by 1,448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Coty by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Coty by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

