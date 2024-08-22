Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,984 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical volume of 126 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Ameren Trading Up 0.2 %

AEE opened at $82.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38. Ameren has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 115.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 117.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

