Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 33,691 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 134% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,410 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 171.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 82.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRI. UBS Group decreased their target price on Capri from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

CPRI opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capri has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capri will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

