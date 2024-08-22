Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 19,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,963% compared to the typical daily volume of 931 call options.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $70.55 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.61.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,892 shares of company stock valued at $197,011 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,411,000 after acquiring an additional 305,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520,580 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,768,000 after purchasing an additional 618,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 95.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

