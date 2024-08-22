Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDBGet Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,077% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,660 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $72,424.17. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $72,424.17. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,989 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 155.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $261.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.13 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

