Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Xerox Put Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,689 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,369% compared to the average volume of 115 put options.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1,733.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
Xerox Stock Performance
NYSE:XRX opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Xerox has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50.
Xerox Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is -63.69%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Xerox
About Xerox
Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xerox
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.