Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Xerox Put Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,689 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,369% compared to the average volume of 115 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1,733.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XRX opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Xerox has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is -63.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

